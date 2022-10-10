Difference between talent and skill can be key when it comes to promotions 

Talent and skill are often used interchangeably because the outcome, performing a particular task, is the same.

Talent is natural aptitude, but skills are things that are learned, and when it comes to selecting which employee to promote or ask to take on a talk, the difference between the two is important, Inc. reports.

People who pick things up quickly, those with talent, are often assumed to be rated highly for that skill at work even if others who take longer to pick it up eventually eclipse them.

For selecting who will lead a team or train new workers, looking past the talent and focusing on those with the necessary skills is important. This is true especially because those with natural talent may struggle to understand why trainees were slow to learn, and have difficulty explaining steps they perform instinctively. Read the full story (subscription).