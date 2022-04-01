Did concrete barriers on Burbank cause a McDonald’s to close?

Concrete barriers built by the city-parish on Burbank Drive a few years ago for traffic safety made it harder for customers to turn into a McDonald’s on the corner of Burbank and West Lee Drive. The McDonald’s is now closed, leaving some to question whether corner real estate is what it once was in Baton Rouge.

The median did a number on sales not only at the McDonald’s, but also at the Raising Cane’s and now-closed Winn-Dixie in that area, says Justin Langlois, a local agent at Stirling Properties who handles real estate in Arlington Marketplace, the shopping center across Burbank.

A median like the one on West Lee and Burbank can impact a corner property’s value by 20%-30%, Langlois says.

“People think of unbelievable corners in Baton Rouge,” he says, “and they think of Corporate and Jefferson or College and Perkins. When it was two lanes, they were great, but now it’s four or five. You’re almost better off one or two lots from the corner.”

Langlois doesn’t blame the McDonald’s closure solely on the median, however. The number of people coming in and out of the Rouses-anchored Arlington Marketplace, which includes several fast-food options including a soon-to-open McDonald’s owned by the same owners as the closed restaurant, makes that side of the road more attractive, he says.

Fred Raiford, director of transportation, also believes other competition in the area had an impact on the McDonald’s, and what happened there is no different than any other major intersection in town, he says. Customers can’t turn in on the corner anymore because of safety issues and traffic accidents.

“It’s never been our goal to hurt anyone’s business,” he says. “We want to make sure we have traffic move through the area safely.”

Some business owners may feel the medians take away their access, Raiford says, but they have a right to express that to the DOTD, which he doesn’t believe the McDonald’s owners did.

Overall, the medians put in place to try to streamline higher volumes of traffic significantly drive corner property value down, Langlois says.

“It’s scary,” he says. “You can have a phenomenal site on a hard corner and in five to 10 years lose your driveway or have a raised median in the road.”