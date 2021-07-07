Developer: Affordable housing need created by Amazon facility, new charter school

Baton Rouge-based CST Multifamily Real Estate Services, which develops and manages mostly affordable-rate multifamily properties, has filed plans with the Planning Commission for a 108-unit affordable housing complex near the intersection of Harding Boulevard and Plank Road.

The complex will be part of a 300-unit multifamily development called The Reserve at Howell Place that will bookend the IDEA University Prep Charter School currently under construction at Howell Place.

CST currently has purchase agreements with Richard Preis’ Maxco LLC for the two tracts—a six-acre site on which the 108-unit complex will be constructed and an 11-acre site that will house an already approved 192-unit complex.

If the Planning Commission approves the smaller complex at its August meeting, CST President and CEO Tom Delahaye hopes to close on both tracts by early fall and begin construction in January.

Delahaye cannot say how much CST is spending on the land acquisition versus construction costs until sales documents are final. But the investment will total an estimated $62.3 million, and will be financed by conventional bank debt and $24.7 million in 4% Low Income Housing Tax Credits.

All 300 of the one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units will be affordable, with monthly rents ranging from $396 to $1,500.

While there’s plenty of inventory in Baton Rouge’s multifamily sector, there’s a considerable need for affordable units, particularly in north Baton Rouge, Delahaye says.

“In that area, there’s huge demand and we anticipate more based on Amazon’s development at Cortana,” he says. “It’s less than five miles away and on the CATS route.”

The planned Plank Road Master Plan, with its focus on mass transit, and the IDEA charter school also added to the attractiveness of the location, Delahaye says.

“It all kind of fell into place,” he says.

Delahaye is hoping to eventually attract a supermarket to the site but says “we need to build the rooftops first.”

The Reserve at Howell Place is the latest of eight multifamily complexes CST has developed in Louisiana and New Mexico since its founding as CST Land Development in 2006.

In 2020, the firm expanded into property management and changed its name to CST Multifamily Services.

“We were poised for growth and have a good group of people in place,” he says. “We figured our team could do as good a job or better managing our properties than someone else.”

Construction on The Reserve at Howell Place is expected to take a total of two years, with the first units slated for completion in early 2023 and the entire development completed by the end of 2023.