Details of I-10 widening plans emerge in environmental report

A clearer picture is coming into focus of how the state plans to widen Interstate 10 through the heart of Baton Rouge from La. 415 in west Baton Rouge to the I-10/I-12 split.

A key federal approval, announced last week, clears the way for the widening to move forward and also provides details about how the project will impact those who live, work and patronize establishments in the shadow of the 4.5-mile stretch of interstate.

It also leaves many questions unanswered.

One of the biggest unknowns continues to be the potential impact on businesses in the Perkins Road overpass neighborhood, home to several popular bars, restaurants and retail outlets.

Some of those establishments are tucked under I-10, which will not only be widened by the addition of one lane in each direction but will also have its entire, aging substructure and superstructure replaced, state officials confirm.

The federal report, called a Finding of No Significant Environmental Impact, or FONSI, acknowledges in its section of “Areas of Controversy/Unresolved Issues” that “there is a general concern for the maintenance of access to businesses and parking in the Perkins Road overpass area during project construction. DOTD has initiated and has committed to continuing a positive dialogue with business owners and operators in that area to ensure that concerns are addressed, and solutions developed to maintaining safe access to businesses during overhead construction.”

The report does not elaborate on what types of solutions could come out of those “positive dialogues.”

The report does confirm that three establishments in that area stand in the path of the widening project, and that one will be demolished. The report calls for acquiring and demolishing Fresh Salon on Christian Street, a small hair salon just off Perkins Road. Calls to Fresh Salon seeking comment were not returned in time for publication.

The report also calls for acquiring and demolishing or removing the “modern addition” to The Overpass Merchant on Perkins Road and for removing the covered patio at Ivar’s, also on Perkins Road.

The Overpass Merchant did not respond to a request seeking comment. The manager of Ivar’s, Amanda Johnson, says she is unaware of the plans and has not heard anything about the project from the bar’s owner or from the state.

The report also identifies 13 residential properties in Old South Baton Rouge and four in the Hundred Oaks Historic District that also need to be acquired and moved or demolished. DOTD spokesman Rodney Mallet says eight of those properties qualify as historic homes.

“We will purchase those (eight) and Louisiana Trust will move them to a property nearby,” Mallet says. “The other properties will go through the appraisal process before an offer to purchase is made.”

Additionally, the report calls for acquiring and demolishing two small commercial properties in Old South Baton Rouge. One was the site of a since-shuttered tire shop; the other is listed as Leo’s Service Market on East Boulevard. It’s not clear if that establishment is still in business.

Other highlights from the report:

• The total price tag for the project has ballooned to an estimated $1.1 billion.

• Access to a portion of the popular recreational path around City Park Lake that goes under I-10 will be impacted for an estimated “four to five years with some type of prohibition of passage underneath the bridges occurring approximately 20 to 25% of the time,” the report says.

• “Signature feature bridges” will be designed and constructed for the portion of I-10 that spans City Park Lake and also over I-10 at Nairn Drive, the latter of which will have pedestrian and bicycle accommodations as well as decorative screening and possible rest areas or bump outs.

• DOTD has made a commitment to provide additional parking, a multiuse path, and green space for businesses in the Perkins Road overpass area.

• The agency has also committed to seek funding from the state to construct noise barriers for neighborhoods that do not qualify for federal funding for barriers. The report notes that the funding is not guaranteed.

• Construction on the first phase of the widening could begin by the first quarter of 2023.