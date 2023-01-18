Despite speculation, U.S. Rep. Graves doesn’t announce run for governor

Baton Rouge Republican U.S. Rep. Garret Graves did not announce a run for governor this morning, as was rumored he might.

Instead, Graves urged attendees at Business Report’s annual Power Breakfast event not to reward the “flamethrowers” who profit from creating division.

“We have got to stop this ridiculous trajectory that we’re on today,” he says. “Go out there, and let’s be pulling in the same direction.”

Louis Gurvich, who chairs the state GOP, has urged Graves not to run, hoping to create a clearer path for Attorney General Jeff Landry. Several high-profile Republicans, including other candidates and Baton Rouge business leader Richard Lipsey, have criticized the party’s early endorsement of Landry.

Graves seemed to acknowledge the rumors by stating that he wouldn’t make an announcement and wishing luck to state Treasurer John Schroder, who is running and was in attendance.

Also at this morning’s event, Baton Rouge Area Foundation CEO Chris Meyer said BRAF plans to create new tools to help more people promote positive change in the region regardless of how much money they have.

“We want to help everyone to see themselves as a philanthropist, as an agent that can do good,” he says.

He says there are “worrying signs on the horizon,” saying less than 10% of local parents want their children to build a life in Baton Rouge. But the “silver lining” is that the community is not satisfied with the status quo.

Residents are looking for leadership from the nonprofit and business sectors, not just government, he says.

“It really does take all of us to create that kind of change,” Meyer says.

LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson compared building a successful team in sports to winning in business. Both involve recruiting top talent, developing that talent, focusing on what’s important at any given moment, and repeating productive habits.

“Motivation is not nearly as important as discipline,” he says.