Despite shutdown, MidCity Makers Market organizers see bright future for local artisans 

You haven’t seen the last of the MidCity Makers Market.

Despite its Dec. 29 social media post—which announced its permanent closure and thanked the community for six great years—organizers say the market will still make appearances here and there at festivals and occasional pop-ups.

When the market first launched in 2016, the Baton Rouge maker community was just starting to grow.

“Before, there weren’t many markets or stores to sell at,” says Madeline Ellis, a co-creator. “We were filling a void. We had a lot to weigh (ending the monthly market), but it was almost like it made the decision for us.”

Vendor sign-up had recently depleted, Ellis says.

That’s perhaps due in part to an increase of new maker outlets around town. Today, you can find many MidCity Makers Market vendors’ work at shops like Local Leaf Gallery, Mid-City Artisans, Local Supply, Circa 1857, Hey Penelope, Brass by Circa 1857, Frameworks Gallery and Mid City Mercantile, as well as the original monthly Baton Rouge Arts Market.

Before its final market on Oct. 15, 2022, it had showcased its makers monthly (and later, quarterly), with exceptions for weather- and COVID-19-related cancellations. It successfully hosted 53 markets.

Roughly 325 makers have come and gone over the years. The December 2018 market held the record for the most registered makers, with 105 vendors selling their wares.

“It had gotten the job done,” Ellis says. “The need was so great in the beginning, and then it dropped off. We didn’t want to force something that the community didn’t seem to need anymore.”

For the first market on Dec. 17, 2016, Ellis originally planned to host a pop-up event in her home with fellow maker friends around Christmastime. As the list of participating vendors grew, she and the other three founders—Dawson Ellis (her husband), Paul Claxton and Justin Lemoine—moved the event to a more public space. Immediately afterward, guests began asking when the next event would take place and it quickly took on a life of its own.

