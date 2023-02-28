Despite perceptions, today’s young adults aren’t changing jobs more often

Today’s young adults are staying at their job about as long as young adults over the past four decades, according to a recent analysis by Pew Research Center.

In January 2022, 44% of workers between the ages of 18 and 34 reported they have been with their current employer for three years or more. With the exception of the Great Recession, when employers were doing less new hiring and many workers shied away from changing jobs, that percentage is consistent with the rates measured in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s.

There are several factors that influence job tenure, sometimes in conflicting ways. Voluntary quitting increased substantially in 2021—including among young workers—during the period known as the Great Resignation. At the same time, that spike in quitting may have been offset by employers trying to hold onto workers in a tight labor market, resulting in little overall change, according to Pew.

While young workers today have similar tenures as young workers in the 1980s and 1990s, there have been changes in the type of work that they do, as well as in the demographic composition of the young adult workforce.

Compared with the 1980s, today’s young workforce includes more people working in management and professional occupations, Pew reports, a group that tends to stay with its current employer longer than others.

In 2022, 32% of young workers are in management, professional or related occupations, up from 21% in 1983. And 51% of young managers and professionals have worked for their employer for three years or more—higher than the 44% of young workers overall. Read the analysis.