DEQ deciding fate of planned Mitsubishi chemical plant in Geismar

The fate of a proposed Mitsubishi Chemical plant in Ascension Parish is now in the hands of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, WAFB-TV reports.

DEQ recently held a hearing to get public feedback on an operating permit for the $2 billion facility, which Mitsubishi is planning for Geismar. The plant would be built on a 67-acre site along La. 30 and would produce methyl methacrylate, an organic compound used in the manufacture of a wide range of products including bathtubs, monitors and plexiglass.

According to Mitsubishi, the facility would create nearly 1,000 construction jobs and more than 100 direct jobs with an average salary of $100,000. If the company’s permit is granted, construction would begin later this year and operations would commence in 2028.

