Department of Energy awards nearly $5M to LSU-led consortium

The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded an LSU-led consortium a $4.9 million project to see if it is feasible to build a carbon removal hub in Louisiana, LSU announced this week.

As part of the project, the Pelican Consortium, which includes LSU, Shell and the University of Houston, will evaluate the feasibility of building a direct air capture (DAC) hub in Louisiana. The project is considered the first phase of the Pelican Gulf Coast Carbon Removal project.

DAC technologies capture CO2 directly from the atmosphere and the captured CO2 can either be used to manufacture products or be permanently stored in deep geological formations.

The Pelican Consortium will also evaluate the potential for scaling up and deploying multiple DAC technologies. These technologies will address some of the most challenging aspects of DAC: energy and water consumption and land use.

“This funding will enable LSU to continue our energy focus on demonstration-scale projects that provide industry with the research, testing, and training capacity they need to lead energy transition for the nation,” says Robert Twilley, vice president of the LSU Office of Research & Economic Development. See the full announcement.