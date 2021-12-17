Telemedicine demand in Louisiana remains strong

Demand for telemedicine in Louisiana, which surged during the pre-vaccine stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, isn’t going away anytime soon.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana rolled out its BlueCare telehealth program in 2016, says Dr. Dee Barfield, the insurer’s senior medical director and vice president for medical management. Blue Cross saw demand peak in April 2020, with an 82% increase in people seeking care via telehealth rather than in person, she says.

“Although telehealth use has dropped since then, as health care facilities have reopened and people have resumed in-person routine care and elective procedures, telehealth is still regularly used,” Barfield says.

Blue Cross added several new types of providers to its telehealth program—including dietitians, chiropractors, behavioral health providers, dentists, and occupational, speech and physical therapists—that continue to provide remote services today.

Dr. Louis Jeansonne, chief medical information officer with Ochsner Health, similarly reports that demand for telemedicine has slacked off from early in the pandemic but remains higher than before COVID-19 arrived in Louisiana.

Looking forward, “I think we’ll see more uses of technology to connect medical providers with patients between doctors’ appointments,” Jeansonne says.

For example, he says, if a child has frequent ear infections, it makes sense for a parent to have a digital otoscope that connects to their phone, allowing the physician to examine the child’s ear remotely without having to come in for an appointment.

Morning Consult polling indicates telehealth is popular among those who have gotten a taste of it, suggesting the market isn’t going away. While 53% of U.S. adults say they’d rather use in-person health care than telehealth moving forward, according to the poll, that share fell to 45% among those who have used telehealth in the past.

During the height of pandemic restrictions, telehealth offered a bridge to care, and now offers a chance to reinvent virtual and hybrid virtual/in-person care models, with the goal of improved access, outcomes and affordability, argues a McKinsey & Company report.