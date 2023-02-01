Demand for LNG, offshore equipment sparks record orders for Baker Hughes  

Houston-based Baker Hughes Co. generated record orders in the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by multiple awards for LNG and offshore production equipment, Natural Gas Intelligence reports.

During the final three months of 2022, Baker was awarded a contract by Venture Global LNG Inc. to provide an LNG system with 12 modularized compression trains at the Plaquemines LNG II project in Louisiana. Several services contracts also were awarded including an eight-year maintenance services contract for Venture Global LNG’s Calcasieu Pass LNG facility.

Baker’s forte is plug-and-play LNG modular designs, which may speed up the construction process and reduce costs overall. Read the entire story.

