Deloitte completes report into OLOL Foundation, Funes case

A long-awaited forensic audit by Deloitte into the alleged embezzlement of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation by its ousted president, John Paul Funes, has been completed and will soon be released, though it is unclear how much information from the report will be made public.

OLOL spokesman Ryan Cross says the findings of the report as well as recent “improvements” that have been made—presumably to the hospital’s accounting and reporting procedures—will be shared over the next couple of weeks “with stakeholder audiences, which include our boards.”

At least one briefing is scheduled for Thursday, sources tell Daily Report.

The report presumably will also be shared with federal and local investigators, who have been looking into the case since last November, when OLOL issued a bombshell release announcing Funes’ firing and accusing him of embezzling foundation funds.

In the four months since, OLOL has remained tight-lipped about the investigation and has refused to discuss how the longtime, high-profile fundraiser was able to get away with allegedly stealing so much money with little apparent oversight from higher-ups at OLOL.

Funes reported directly to OLOL CEO Scott Wester.

Investigators, including the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Secret Service, also have declined to discuss the case.

EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks will say only that “detectives are still waiting on subpoenaed records. It could take several months or longer to gather all the information.”

Hicks confirms detectives have yet to interview Funes, whose attorney, Walt Green, declines to comment.

Earlier in the investigation, District Attorney Hillar Moore said completion of the Deloitte audit would be a significant development in the case because it would include information about “years of transactions and bank records” that would prove helpful to detectives.

An out-of-state firm conducting a routine audit of the $42 million OLOL Foundation’s books first uncovered evidence of wrongdoing in the fall of 2018.