Delivery apps moving beyond food to court new customers 

According to The Wall Street Journal, the primary driver behind this shift is that, after surging business in 2020, these companies are facing their slowest growth in years.

With their shares tumbling and expansion cooling, DoorDash and Uber Eats have been offering new ads and deals to attract customers, tweaking their apps to trigger more spending and moving beyond food to give people more reasons to return.

They are also trying to keep restaurants from ratcheting up delivery prices while offering them new services.

The apps are sweetening deals to persuade users to become subscribers, who usually pay a monthly fee for discounts on food and free delivery. Subscribers are important for continued growth, according to analysts, because they typically spend more than nonsubscribers and generate recurring revenue. Read the full story.