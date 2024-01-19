Delinquencies on office building loans spike

Axios has put together a quick update on the world’s most well-telegraphed credit market problem: office loans.

While hybrid work styles won the remote work wars, the departure of roughly one-quarter of white-collar workers from offices nationwide will continue rattling through the $20 trillion private commercial real estate market for the foreseeable future.

Delinquencies on commercial mortgages backed by U.S. office properties hit 5.8% in December, the highest since late 2017, according to S&P Global. Read the full rundown from Axios.