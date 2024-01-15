DEI opponents are using an 1866 civil rights law to challenge certain policies 

Opponents of workplace diversity programs are increasingly banking on a section of the Civil Rights Act of 1866 to challenge equity policies as well as funding to minority-owned businesses.

Section 1981 of the act was originally meant to protect formerly enslaved people from economic exclusion. But now the American Alliance for Equal Rights—a group run by Edward Blum, the conservative activist who challenged affirmative action in higher education and won—is citing the section in its lawsuit against the venture capital fund Fearless Fund, which invests in businesses owned by women of color. A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked funding for Fearless Fund’s grant program as the case proceeds.

Conservative activists have brought lawsuits using the 1981 section against other companies and institutions, including insurance company Progressive and pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. The cases are being monitored carefully as the battle over racial considerations shifts to the workplace following the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling ending affirmative action in college admissions.

While the 1981 section had been used well before the latest affirmative action ruling to prove reverse discrimination, Alphonso David, Fearless Fund’s legal counsel who serves as president & CEO of The Global Black Economic Forum, says that there’s a “coordinated use of Section 1981 now that we did not see before.” Read more about the legal challenges.