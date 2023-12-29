Declining inflation projected to support higher growth in 2024

Global inflation is slowing at a much faster rate than expected, The Wall Street Journal reports.

If economists’ predictions hold true, this trend is expected to persist into 2024, with inflation potentially returning to normal levels for the first time in three years.

Goldman Sachs economists project that average core inflation in the economies affected by the post-COVID inflation surge should align with or approach the inflation targets set by major central banks by the conclusion of the new year. This declining inflation is anticipated to support economic growth by enhancing household purchasing power and providing central banks with the flexibility to reduce interest rates.

