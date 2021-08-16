Declaring email bankruptcy is one way to jump-start your productivity  

After 18 months of working from home, pandemic isolation and grappling with ever-changing work strategies during the pandemic, it might be time to revamp your workflow, according to a recent story in The New York Times’ product review site Wirecutter.

One place to start is your email habits:

• Unsubscribe from all the promotional email you no longer want.

• Filter new incoming emails automatically. Filters can move emails out of your main inbox into folders so you know that anything that’s left in the main inbox is what needs your attention.

• Declare email bankruptcy. The steps above will help you organize your email going forward, but what about all the emails that are currently cluttering your inbox? You can always take the “desperate times call for desperate measures” approach and archive them all into a folder, or delete them and never think about them again. It’s a way to start fresh and not feel bogged down by thousands of past emails. Read the full story from Wirecutter, which includes more tips and tricks.