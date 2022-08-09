DDD welcomes new director, approves 2023 budget

Whitney Hoffman Sayal led her first official Downtown Development District meeting today as the organization’s new executive director.

The board approved a standstill budget for next year of $839,220. Casey Tate has been promoted to assistant executive director, and the DDD is looking to fill two vacant positions.

“She’s been hitting the ground running,” says Melanie Montanaro, who chairs the DDD Commission.

Sayal previously worked for Davis Rhorer, the DDD’s late founding director, for more than eight years. She left in 2020 to work for BREC before being hired to replace Rhorer this summer.

“I feel like I’m home,” she says, saying she was “thrilled” to help downtown move forward after the “difficult situations” of the past couple years, which of course include COVID-19 and Rhorer’s passing.

The DDD receives just under $700,000 annually in property taxes. Most of the rest of its revenue comes from the city-parish general fund.