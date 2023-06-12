DDD strategic plan to be released this fall

The Downtown Development District’s new strategic plan will be released this fall, says Downtown Development District Executive Director Whitney Hoffman Sayal.

Work began earlier this spring on the plan, which will guide the organization’s actions and mission for the next five years. A strategic plan differs from a master plan, Sayal says, because a master plan focuses more on changes to a geographic area while a strategic plan tells the organization what it should be working on.

It’s the district’s first strategic plan since 2012 and it’s the first time that the DDD has incorporated public input, through a survey that was released earlier this year. Casey Tate, assistant executive director of the DDD, told the commission at its April meeting that the survey received approximately 1,200 responses.

“This will guide our office for the next five years,” Sayal says. “It’s important with the new leadership. We needed to step back and make sure we’re doing things right as we move forward.”

The plan will likely include a “clean and safe” program, which Sayal spoke on at the Baton Rouge Press Club in March. Similar programs in other cities’ downtowns provide enhanced security and cleaning services. At the meeting, she said DDD budgeted about $50,000 for the strategic plan, which includes about $42,000 for a consultant and leaves room for additional spending on marketing.