DDD researching best practices for handling noise issues

The Downtown Development District is researching best practices about how to deal with nightlife noise.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Alcoholic Beverage Control Board reportedly has ruled that Happy’s Irish Pub downtown could not be found in violation of the city-parish’s noise ordinance because the rules are too vague.

DDD Executive Director Whitney Hoffman Sayal says complaints about noise are not unusual in downtown areas with different land uses.

“Third Street has an abundance of entertainment and also a growing residential base,” she said at today’s DDD board meeting.

