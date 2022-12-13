DDD researching best practices for handling noise issues

The Downtown Development District is researching best practices about how to deal with nightlife noise.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Alcoholic Beverage Control Board reportedly has ruled that Happy’s Irish Pub downtown could not be found in violation of the city-parish’s noise ordinance because the rules are too vague.
DDD Executive Director Whitney Hoffman Sayal says complaints about noise are not unusual in downtown areas with different land uses.
“Third Street has an abundance of entertainment and also a growing residential base,” she said at today’s DDD board meeting.
Also discussed today:
- Almost every downtown bar and restaurant is on board with the “Work downtown, play downtown” initiative, which offers special happy-hour deals for downtown workers, says BRASS by Circa 1857 co-owner Luke Lognion, who is leading the effort. He says signs around downtown offering more information have been scanned 333 times, or 350 times if you count people who scanned a sign more than once.
- The DDD will work to promote alternate ways to get downtown when the Interstate 10 widening effort gets underway.
- The Metro Council has approved funding to replace the screens in the North Boulevard Town Square media beacon, which are more than 10 years old and haven’t been working. The new screens will have higher resolution, Sayal says.