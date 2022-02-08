DDD interim director leaving as search for permanent replacement begins

Gabriel Vicknair, interim executive director of the Downtown Development District, announced today he will leave the position and the commission entirely in early March.

The announcement, which came at this morning’s DDD Commission meeting, comes as the commission is in the middle of a search for an executive director replacement for Davis Rhorer, who died in March 2021. Vicknair was installed as interim director in May.

The commission is currently working with Emergent Method to find a new director, and the job was posted Thursday. However, Vicknair will be leaving before the commission finds a replacement, says Melanie Montanaro, commission chair.

As for whether a new interim director will have to be installed in the meantime, Montanaro says they’re working on figuring that out. “Gabe is working with us to get us set up to bridge that gap. Hopefully, we can get things moving quickly with the search.”

Vicknair declined to comment on his departure but did mention he plans to stay in the Baton Rouge area.

Other items discussed at the meeting include: