DDD gets grant for decorative crosswalks downtown

The Downtown Development District this week announced it has received a Community Challenge Grant from AARP to implement decorative crosswalks at five intersections along Third Street from Convention Street to North Street.

The crosswalk project aims to improve downtown safety and aesthetics while highlighting the city’s main arts and entertainment district, DDD says.

The grant is not for a set amount yet, according to Ryan Benton, DDD development project director. These crosswalks will be designed to complement the one installed at Third and Florida streets in 2019, which incorporates motifs from the downtown wayfinding signage that are inspired by historic buildings and other elements of downtown Baton Rouge.

The project, which will be completed by November, marks the first time the DDD has received an AARP Community Challenge Grant. The AARP Community Challenge is a grant program that aims to “make communities more livable for people of all ages.”