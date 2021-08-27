DDD Executive Committee wants to use consulting firm in director search 

The DDD Executive Committee made a motion Friday morning to recommend to the full DDD board to bring in a professional services, or consulting, firm to aid in the search for an executive director. The board will vote on the motion at its next meeting, Sept. 14.

The committee comprises DDD chairwoman Melanie Montanaro, vice chairman Eric Dexter, secretary Prescott Bailey and board member Jude Melville. Board members Scott Hensgens, Patrick Michaels and interim executive director Gabe Vicknair also attended Friday’s meeting.

Montanaro initially proposed posting the position through city channels, but the committee ultimately decided an outside consulting firm would be a better choice.

An outside consulting firm takes pressure off of the board by coming up with the names, vetting applicants and narrowing the applicant list, Hensgens said.

“It would be helpful to have support from someone who does this for a living,” he said. “ I don’t know if we have the capacity or bandwidth between board members to make it happen correctly. From where I sit, I’d rather spend some money to make sure we get this right. It’s a very public process and I don’t want any missteps.”

The board could use its annual budget or reserve fund to pay for the search firm. The board would prefer to hire someone for $20,000 or less, Vicknair said, and right now there is between $350,000 and $400,000 in the reserve fund.

The committee will spend the next few days going over potential firms to contact. Both SSA Consultants and Emergent Method were mentioned as possible choices.

While the committee wants to use a consulting firm to find an executive director, its final recommendation will have to go before the Metro Council for approval.

The board has been searching for a new director since the death of longtime leader Davis Rhorer in March. The board first outlined its plans for the search in April.