DDD cancels second meeting as executive director battles COVID-19 in hospital

Downtown Development District Executive Director Davis Rhorer has been hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, which has shaken up the organization for much of the first quarter of 2021.

While sources familiar with the situation confirm Rhorer’s health condition, it has not been publicly disclosed. Nor has any explanation as to why the taxpayer-funded DDD has canceled two consecutive board meetings, which is particularly unusual at a time when downtown business owners—who pay a dedicated tax to fund DDD operations—are facing mounting challenges tied to the pandemic.

“[Rhorer] has been out for medical reasons,” says Gabe Vicknair, Rhorer’s assistant executive director. “I don’t know that we’re required to share why. Out of respect for his family and for his right to privacy, more information hasn’t been given.”

Since Rhorer’s absence began more than a month ago, Vicknair has been fulfilling his boss’s administrative duties at the organization’s downtown office, mostly conducting business from an operations and human resources standpoint. He’s also getting assistance from the seven-member board, though he says they have not held any private meetings.

“The office is operating as normal,” Vicknair says.

But just yesterday, the DDD canceled its March board meeting, which was scheduled to take place this morning. Before that, the organization had also canceled its February meeting, meaning the last time the DDD publicly convened was Jan. 12.

Furthermore, commissioners aren’t slated to meet again until April 13, so there will have been a three-month gap in public meetings for the public body.

Technically, that doesn’t violate the board’s bylaws, which state that the DDD “should hold regular meetings (at least one per quarter).” In other words, because the board met in January, and as long as it indeed meets again in April, its members should be legally in the clear.

However, board members’ silence on the matter raises questions about how much transparency is owed to the local stakeholders who cover the organization’s tab.

Board chairwoman Melanie Montenaro says there was “no pressing business” on the agendas for the February or March meetings; in other words, they were generally informational meetings, she says, with no board action required.

“I don’t discuss people’s health issues; that’s their private business,” Montenaro says. “At this point, I don’t feel that any further explanation [for canceling the meetings] was warranted.”

Both Vicknair and Montenaro say the board still intends to meet in April. If necessary, Vicknair says he can fill in for Rhorer.