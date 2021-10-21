DDD approves Emergent Method as consulting firm in executive director search

The DDD Commission voted unanimously to use Emergent Method as the consulting firm in its executive director search and to support the CATS tax renewal, during a special meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Now, chair Melanie Montanaro says, a formal contract for the partnership with Emergent Method will be written and go before the parish attorney for approval, but she’s unsure of how long that process will take.

The DDD Commission Executive Committee moved to recommend Emergent Method to the full commission last week.

The commission voted to make a statement in support of the CATS tax renewal, Montanaro says, because it provides a vital service to the downtown community.

The downtown area has historically supported public transit, she says, and CATS brings workers and customers to the area.

“Oftentimes, public transit needs aren’t understood by people who don’t use the CATS system,” Montanaro says, “but we’d like to continue to support their efforts to put forth an improved public transit system.”

The support comes about three weeks before the tax renewal will appear on the Nov. 13 ballot.