Dardenne details plans for new broadband and connectivity initiative

When Veneeth Iyengar, the city’s departing assistant chief administrative officer, takes over the state’s new broadband and connectivity initiative next month, he’ll be heading up a three-person office under the state Division of Administration that was created with federal pandemic relief funds.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s office announced Iyengar’s surprise departure late last week. The announcement was followed by a brief statement from Gov. John Bel Edwards, naming Iyengar as “the lead coordinator for the state’s efforts in addressing the challenges around broadband accessibility and affordability.”

Neither announcement provided any details about the new effort.

But Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne says his office has been working on the issue for several months and that it is rooted in the state’s longtime recognition of the need to bridge the digital divide and bring high-speed internet access to underserved areas, particularly rural communities.

“We’ve been talking about this for a while,” Dardenne says. “We’ve been wanting to have someone to basically oversee coordinating efforts to identify funding sources and implement a plan to expand the reach of broadband around the state, so Veneeth will be executive director for broadband development and connectivity.”

Dardenne says lawmakers last year passed a bill calling on the state to expand broadband connectivity, contingent upon the availability of state funding. Though no state funding was available this fiscal year, roughly $1.5 million in federal pandemic-relief dollars that flowed to the state can be allocated to the effort.

That $1.5 million will come from two different buckets—nearly $500,000 from an allocation in the CARES Act made directly to the governor’s office last spring, and another $1 million from an additional appropriation Congress made to the Louisiana Department of Education in December.

The money will fund the office for three years. It will cover Iyengar’s salary and that of two assistants he will hire, as well as operations.

“It’s a three-year appointment and we are not anticipating it is something we will have long term,” Dardenne says. “But this will give us someone to wrap their arms around funding sources, protocols, procedures for trying to expand the reach statewide.”

The search for the broadband and connectivity czar was not advertised. Rather, Dardenne says he personally recruited Iyengar for the position because he was impressed with Iyengar’s economic development work in the Broome administration.

“We knew he had an interest in working for the state and had done a great job for Sharon and I asked him if this was something he was interested in,” Dardenne says.

With a potential fifth round of stimulus dollars headed to the state, Dardenne expects money will be available to build out broadband access. He says the state needs to be ready to capitalize on whatever comes its way.

“This will be an ongoing discussion,” he says. “Do we need more fiber? Satellite? Someone needs to be looking and thinking about this and what sources of funding are available.”