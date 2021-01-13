Dallas private equity firm invests in Beacon Behavioral Hospital

Latticework Capital Management, a Dallas-based private equity firm, announced today that it has made a strategic investment in Baton Rouge-based Beacon Behavioral Hospital.

Beacon, formerly known as Synergy, is a mental health treatment provider founded in 1998. Beacon is one of the largest psychiatric treatment providers in Louisiana, with more than 300 employees.

Latticework was founded in 2014 and manages about $140 million in capital, primarily investing in health care providers.

Sean Wendell, CEO of Beacon Behavioral Health Hospitals, says in a prepared statement that the investment will allow the company to enhance its service capabilities and continue expansion.

Beacon was first established as a freestanding community mental health center and now has outpatient locations in Baton Rouge, Metairie, Slidell, Hammond, Houma, Bogalusa, Bunkie and Lutcher as well as four inpatient locations in New Orleans, Lacombe, Bunkie and Lutcher.