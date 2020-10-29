Dallas PE firm acquires majority stake in General Informatics, plans to grow company 

Dallas-based Rosewood Private Investments has acquired a majority stake in General Informatics, the local IT firm founded by Mohit “Mo” Vij that provides IT services and support to more than 200 mostly Louisiana companies.

Terms of the deal, which closed Wednesday, were not disclosed, but Vij says his 16-year-old company will continue doing what it does from its headquarters in the @Highland development at the intersection of Highland Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard, and that he will remain as CEO.

“We’re still a Baton Rouge company,” Vij says. “That was part of the deal. This is going to remain a Baton Rouge company.”

But the new investors are adding bandwidth to the company, naming a new president and another C-level executive, both of whom will relocate to Baton Rouge.

The new owners also intend to use General Informatics as a platform to acquire other IT companies, which will then be branded under the General Informatics name.

A couple of those deals are already in the works, Vij says.

“We’re in the very early stages,” he says. “But they’re companies that are similar to what we do. We would enhance them.”

General Informatics is the first IT company in Rosewood’s portfolio, which includes more than two dozen companies in a variety of sectors. The company, which Vij founded in 2004 and operated from the Louisiana Business and Technology Park for more than a decade, has more than 60 employees and revenues of somewhere between $10 million and $30 million, though VIj declines to give specific numbers.

Over the years, General Informatics has grown and diversified. In 2016, it spun off its software division into a separate company, 365 Labs, which is not part of the Rosewood acquisition.

In 2017, It acquired Teknarus, which enabled it to expand its programming capabilities, and in 2018, it acquired TC Telecom, which launched it into the telecom business.

Vij is a high-profile entrepreneur in Baton Rouge, well-known for his involvement in the IT sector and as the public face of the company he created and grew from a business incubator. Will it be hard to answer to outside investor/owners and work with their executive team?

VIj doesn’t think so and is excited about the possibilities the infusion of growth capital from Rosewood will bring.

“It took 16 years to get this far and at some point you say, it’s time,” he says. “This was always part of the strategy.”

Rosewood Private Investment is the private equity firm of the Rosewood Corp., a holding company with operations and investments around the world.