Dallas-based Tap Innovations tops LSU 100 rankings  

Dallas-based Tap Innovations has been named the fastest-growing company owned or led by an LSU alumnus.

LSU announced its annual LSU 100 rankings this afternoon. Hosted by LSU Executive Education, LSU 100 is a competitive program that recognizes the 100 fastest-growing alumni-owned or -led businesses in the world, as determined by compound annual growth over a three-year period.

Following Tap Innovations on the list are: Premier Health Consultants LLC, 365 LABS, DarkHorse Industries, EGGIE Salon Studio, Guarantee Restoration Services, NewEdge Advisors, Vectura Consulting Services, Patient Plus Urgent Care and Hargrove Roofing.

Seven of the top 10 are based in the Capital Region.

LSU also announced its annual ROARING 10 list, which recognizes from among the LSU 100 applicants the 10 top revenue-generating businesses owned or led by LSU graduates.

Baton Rouge-based Turner Industries topped this year’s ROARING 10 list, followed by HNTB Corporation, Performance Contractors, Lipsey’s, The Newtron Group, PSC Group, Christus Health-Louisiana and Southeast Texas, Provident Resources Group, Danos, and Safety Management Services.

Of the 10, six are based in the Capital Region. See the full list here.