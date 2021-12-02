D-D Breaux named LSU alumnus of the year  

D-D Breaux, retired LSU gymnastics head coach, has been named 2022 alumnus of the year by the alumni association.

Breaux, the longest-tenured coach of any sport in SEC history, built LSU’s gymnastics program into a national powerhouse during her forty-three seasons.

As the “Dean of Coaches,” she represented the university at the highest level in the gym and in the community, dedicating her life to LSU and the more than 200 gymnasts she coached over the years. Breaux was named SEC Coach of the Year on nine occasions and NCAA Central Regional Coach of the Year nine times. Breaux earned a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education in 1976 and a master’s degree in physical education in 1978.

Country music artist Jordan Davis was named young alumnus of the year.

Davis and Breaux will be inducted into the LSU Alumni Association Hall of Distinction on Friday, April 1, 2022, along with Baton Rouge teacher and children’s advocate Cate Heroman; Mansfield-based dentist Gil Rew; and Ivory Toldson, president and CEO of the QEM Network, and professor of counseling psychology at Howard University.

Davis, a songwriter and performer, has won multiple awards including Billboard’s Top New Country Artist of 2018 and the iHeart Radio Music Award for Best New Country Artist,

The LSU Alumni Association annually recognizes alumni who have distinguished themselves and the university through their careers, their personal and civic accomplishments, their volunteer activities and their loyalty to their alma mater. See the announcement here and read about Breaux’s storied career from inRegister magazine.