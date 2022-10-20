Cybersecurity jobs going unfilled, leaving businesses at risk 

A potential economic downturn and the COVID-19 pandemic are adding new challenges to hiring for crucial cybersecurity roles, exacerbating an already difficult job market, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The cybersecurity talent gap grew by 26.2% over the past year, with around 3.4 million unfilled jobs worldwide, according to a new study from (ISC)2, a nonprofit professional organization that offers cybersecurity certifications.

Seventy percent of around 11,000 cybersecurity practitioners and decision-makers surveyed by the organization said their companies don’t have enough cybersecurity staff to be effective. Almost half said their teams didn’t have enough time for proper risk assessment and made oversights in certain procedures because of staff shortages, according to data released today. With economic pressure this year, there is a risk that some companies will view cybersecurity as an expense instead of as crucial for protecting businesses, says Clar Rosso, chief executive for the nonprofit.

“We really need to move to a place where cybersecurity is considered a strategic imperative,” she says. Read the full story (subscription).