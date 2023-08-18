CVS on Government set to close next month

A Mid City CVS pharmacy on Government Street is set to shut down in September as the company closes locations nationwide, WBRZ-TV reports.

According to the store’s staff, the store will permanently close on Sept. 28.

CVS gradually has closed hundreds of locations around the U.S. since 2021, spurred in part by the pandemic. At the time, the company said it planned to close about 900 locations over the span of three years.

The move is part of an effort to shift the company’s business model toward primary care, with a goal to “make health care more convenient, personalized and affordable for consumers.”

The Mid City closure comes less than a week after the announcement that local pharmacy chain Lagniappe would be closing four locations in Gonzales, Praireiville and Baton Rouge.

