Cutting down on meetings could save your company thousands

If you’ve ever heard your employees complain that “this meeting could have been an email,” you should listen. Spending too much time in a conference room or on a Zoom call could be costing your company, Inc. reports.

Cutting down on unnecessary meetings could save your business an estimated $25,000 per employee each year. Steven Rogelberg, a professor of organizational science management at University of North Carolina Charlotte, who was dubbed the “world’s leading expert in how to fix meetings” by author Adam Grant, calculated the cost of wasted time in a new study conducted in collaboration with the transcription service Otter.ai.

The research, which surveyed 632 employees across 20 industries this summer, found that employees spend over one-third of their time at work in meetings, and time spent in meetings increased as workers climbed the organizational ladder.

That time adds up. For every person on payroll, organizations invested an annual average of $80,000 in meetings. Rogelberg calculated the cost savings by using the employees’ median salaries and the hours they spent in meetings they thought could have been skipped. Read the full story (subscription).