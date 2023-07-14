Curate Conference will celebrate women in Baton Rouge business

Local creative agency owner Victoria Armstrong will host the second Curate Conference this October as a celebration of women in business across all Baton Rouge industries.

The conference, Oct. 8 at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel, will focus on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

The event will feature workshop sessions focused on DEI initiatives as well as a virtual pitch contest for women entrepreneurs. Four prizes will be awarded through the pitch contest.

Erika McConduit, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Fortune 500 company Centene Corporation, will serve as the keynote speaker. Other Baton Rouge and New Orleans businesswomen, including Krystal Allen with K. Allen Consulting and Meredith Waguespack with Sweet Baton Rouge, will also speak at the conference.

“We believe in diversity, which is why we are concentrating on reaching women from every ethnicity, generation, industry, marketing and socioeconomic background,” says Armstrong in a prepared statement.

Armstrong founded Curate in 2021 to create a network of resourceful content, stories and curated events that build connections for women in business in Baton Rouge.

Tickets for Curate are available for purchase on Eventbrite.