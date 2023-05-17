CSRS’ Tim Barfield to business leaders: Keep learning and improving

Leaders can never relax and should always be growing and learning.

So says CSRS President Tim Barfield, who sat down with Business Report’s JR Ball for an episode of the Strictly Business webcast to share what he’s learned about management and leadership over the years.

“I don’t think there’s an end game in life,” Barfield says. “We may get older, and our body may be falling apart, but I think we’re always having to try to improve ourselves. You have to be honest with yourself and where you’re strong, where you’re weak, where you need to improve, and where you need to put others around you to help make your team better and make yourself better.”

Barfield, who has experience leading a Fortune 500 company, says he has had bosses and mentors over the years caution him not to get caught up in the details of a project, but to remember how each worker fits into the larger picture.

“Understand how everything comes together,” Barfield says. “You may be working on a small part of a transaction or a small part of an issue or deal, but how does it all fit together and do you understand the big picture?”

He stresses the importance of working hard every day and recognizing the different challenges facing public companies, government entities and private organizations.

“Every day, there’s gonna be opportunities, there’s gonna be challenges, there’re gonna be distractions,” he says. “You have to have vision, you have to have strategy, you’ve got to be able to execute. You have to have the team and the people to do that.”

