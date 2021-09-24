CSRS bucking trend by expanding to new, bigger offices 

While many employers are rethinking their need for office space in the COVID era, downsizing offices or closing them altogether, CSRS is expanding.

The firm is relocating from its longtime headquarters on Perkins Road to a 30,000-square-foot suite of offices, formerly occupied by Jones Walker, in United Plaza IV off Essen Lane.

The move was prompted primarily by the need for more space, President and CEO Tim Barfield says.

Since he joined the firm in 2016, employees have nearly doubled from 90 to around 175. At the same time, the company, which began as an all-in-one architecture/engineering firm, has expanded its services to include more program management, disaster recovery, regional planning and H&H, or hydrologic and hydraulic modeling.

“We’ve been continuing our growth and expansion,” he says. “Plus, expanding in Texas, particularly in the Dallas area.”

Ironically, the pandemic has prompted CSRS to seek more office space, not less, so that employees can better spread out and practice social distancing when necessary.

“COVID has changed things,” Barfield says. “We went to bigger cubicles, high walls, larger conference areas as part of our total renovation of the space.”

The move is expected to be complete by Oct. 1.

As for the firm’s existing building, which is along a stretch of Perkins Road in the Baton Rouge Health District that is increasingly populated with medical offices, the firm’s four original owners are selling it to a medical group.