Crunch fitness center opening in Hammond Aire Plaza

A new fitness and entertainment franchise called Crunch Baton Rouge is opening on Airline Highway in the Hammond Aire Plaza shopping center next month.

The 40,000-square-foot facility comes to Baton Rouge as the fitness industry is undergoing a major transformation, with gym owners and executives working to lure members back with training and experiences they can’t replicate at home, according to The New York Times.

According to the company announcement, Crunch Baton Rouge plans to offer cardio and strength training equipment, group training programs, Pilates, yoga, spin classes, and an indoor turf field. Memberships will start at about $10 per month.

The Baton Rouge Crunch franchise is owned by Orlando, Florida-based Fitness Ventures LLC. There are more than 400 franchisee and company-owned Crunch locations worldwide, with headquarters in New York.