Crumbl Cookies will open two more Baton Rouge-area locations

Crumbl Cookies is set to open new locations in the Baton Rouge market in April.

The confectionary franchise will open in Denham Springs’ Juban Crossing shopping center and Heritage Crossing in Gonzales.

“Louisiana has some of the top-performing stores in the U.S.,” says Carmen Austin, associate broker and retail specialist for Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate.

In particular, she says the Siegen Place store is one of the highest performers in the country, which has led the company to expand in the region. However, Austin’s statements could not be confirmed with Crumbl Cookies.

Founded in 2017, Crumbl Cookies has 716 stores in 42 states, according to the company’s website. Along with Baton Rouge, there are shops in Shreveport, Bossier City, Lafayette, Covington, Slidell and New Orleans.