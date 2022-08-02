Credit card debt surges as inflation spurs uptick in borrowing 

Credit card debt soared in the U.S. from April through June as Americans borrowed billions of dollars to continue spending in the face of growing inflation, according to a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released today.

Credit card balances increased $46 billion in the second quarter, a 5.5% increase from the first quarter, and there was also an uptick in new credit card accounts, The Washington Post reports. The 13% increase from the second quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2022 was the biggest such jump in more than 20 years.

“Americans are borrowing more, but a big part of the increased borrowing is attributable to higher prices,” researchers for the New York Fed said in a news release.

The numbers provide new context for a consumer spending report released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis last week, which showed that spending in June climbed 1.1%. Read the full story.