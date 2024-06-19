Craig Greene won’t seek reelection to PSC

Dr. Craig Greene announced Wednesday afternoon that he will not seek reelection to the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

Greene, elected in 2016, represents much of the Capital Region on the Louisiana Public Service Commission. In his announcement, Greene cites childhood lessons from his father on citizen representation as the inspiration to step away.

“He believed so strongly in citizen representation as he served in the State Senate for 8 years then voluntarily stepped aside, choosing to not run for reelection,” Greene says. “When I finish my current term on the PSC come January, I will have also served 8 years. It seems fitting to me to take a lesson from my dad and step aside to let someone else give it a go.”

Besides the commission, Greene is also an orthopedic surgeon at the Baton Rouge Orthopedic Clinic and formerly served as chief of surgery at Our Lady of The Lake Regional Medical Center. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy Reserves, where he served as a commander.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Greene served on the Louisiana Legislative Advisory Task Force on Economic Recovery, and through his foundation, he is focused on humanitarian aid in disaster relief throughout the world.

Greene sat down with Business Report Executive Editor Penny Font last fall for an episode of the ”Strictly Business” webcast for a conversation that mostly revolved around leadership principles.