Crafty Apes acquires New York-based visual effects company 

Digital effects company Crafty Apes, which opened a Baton Rouge office at Celtic Studios in 2020, today announced it has acquired New York-based Molecule VFX.

Molecule VFX has been a leading visual effects provider in TV since 2005 and has worked on a number of shows including Gossip Girl, Billions and Spike Lee’s Da Five Bloods.

While financial details of the deal were not disclosed, owning Molecule opens the company to new clients and projects, potentially bringing more visual effects work to the Crafty Apes’ Baton Rouge team.

Crafty Apes’ Baton Rouge office, one of the company’s seven production hubs across North America, recently worked on the Halle Berry-directed film Bruised.

See the company announcement.