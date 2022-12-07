CPEX summit: Transit success requires business, state to be on board

Business leaders almost always spearhead successful efforts to fund and build highly functional transit systems, the director of a national transportation policy group says.

Business owners benefit from systems that connect people with jobs, while also paying the costs in the form of unemployment benefits when people don’t have transportation options, says Beth Osborne, director of Smart Growth America’s transportation arm.

“We pay the cost of this, we’re just not enumerating that cost,” she said today during a panel discussion at the annual Louisiana Smart Growth Summit.

Osborne says part of the problem is that, while road construction has predictable funding from the state and federal government, transit is often treated as primarily a local issue. Rather than one-off projects, she adds, what’s needed is a general vision of what you’re trying to accomplish and permanent funding.

Baton Rouge Area Foundation Executive Vice President John Spain, who moderated the panel, says the area needs a regional approach to transit. But other parishes don’t want to pay for transportation improvements in Baton Rouge, while the Capital Area Transit System, which in theory has a regional mission, focuses on the city.

Osborne says a successful transit effort in Salt Lake City made the case partly by selling a way to keep young people close to home.

“I think this area can do it, too,” she says. “The state is the powerhouse in transportation. If the state is going to be hostile toward this, or completely checked out, it’s going to be very hard to overcome.”

The summit continues today and tomorrow at the Manship Theatre. You can see the agenda here.