CPEX summit: Collaboration necessary for stormwater management

Collaboration is necessary to effectively manage stormwater, according to speakers at this year’s Louisiana Smart Growth Summit.

That means officials need to work across jurisdictional lines, but it also means involving the public in decisions about how to manage water issues throughout the entire process.

“Water doesn’t obey [political] boundaries,” says Kelia Bingham, watershed coordinator for the Acadiana Planning Commission.

In Acadiana, collaboration involves eight parishes and some 400 agencies that deal with water. Following widespread flooding in 2016, the region applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to create a network of 100 gauges to help local officials forecast flood risk. Officials are only now preparing to release the request for proposals, she says, thanks to FEMA’s slow process and the tedious permitting requirements.

Jessica Dandridge, executive director of the Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans, stressed the need for building a “culture of collaboration” that is ingrained in the planning and budgeting process.

Too often with public projects, she says, officials and contractors will hold a few public meetings to gather input about a project that’s already largely done. She says New Orleans will begin requiring contractors to meet a higher baseline of community engagement.

Dandridge stresses building long-term relationships with resident stakeholders and asking them what they think they need, rather than dictating what should happen from the top down.

“Go to their church, go to their community center, go to their house,” she says. “Listen to what they have to say. Create relationships. Create bonds. Because on future projects, they can be an asset to you.”

The Center for Planning Excellence in Baton Rouge hosts the annual conference, which concludes today.