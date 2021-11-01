Cox Sports Television shuts down; content moving to YurView

Cox Sports Television was shut down this weekend after 19 years on the air.

Many of the CST programs can be found on Cox’s local YurView stations, including channel 4 in Baton Rouge, Cox says.

Programs that will be moved to YurView include LSU Gameday Live, LSU Tonight, Saints Gameday and Saints Tonight, along with Louisiana high school football, Southland Conference sports and additional Gulf South sports programming, Cox says.

The CST network was scheduled to go dark at midnight Sunday, with the programs transitioning to YurView effective today.

More information about the transition to YurView is available here.