COVID-19 has changed the way businesses hire executives

Businesses are recruiting new leadership again, and changing the way they do it, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The pandemic has altered the process of recruiting CEOs and other top executives. The process is getting faster—virtual interviews cut the time it takes to interview and hire to roughly four to eight weeks, rather than being drawn out over months of time-heavy trips.

But the changes go beyond speed. Some recruiters say the virtual process has broadened the pool of applicants, allowed more people inside the company a chance to speak with potential hires and broken down formality in interviews.

Companies also are giving priority to different values in their new leaders, recruiters and directors say. The pandemic created all sorts of disruption, from technology to corporate culture and a greater focus on diversity. As companies seek executives who can navigate this environment, some are looking for new qualities such as the ability to speak to a broad audience of stakeholders.

“There’s a very public voice that a CEO carries now,” says Tierney Remick, vice chairman and co-leader of board and CEO services at executive-search firm Korn Ferry. “There is increased demand for their voice across many constituencies, including employees but also customers.”

It’s too early to say just how long these changes will last, but many of them seem to be here to stay. Read the full story.