Final court hearing held before St. George trial

The litigants in the St. George incorporation lawsuit squared off one last time today before the trial begins next week.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Metro Council member LaMont Cole have sued to stop the incorporation, which voters within the proposed city approved in 2019. The court will decide whether the municipality can provide public services within a reasonable time frame and whether the incorporation is “reasonable,” which includes considering possible adverse effects on other nearby communities.

Today, Judge Martin Coady ruled Broome and Cole will have the burden of proof to show the incorporation doesn’t meet the legal standard, says Andrew Murrell, a spokesperson for the incorporation effort. Employees of IBTS, which manages public services for Central, will be allowed to testify, which was a point of contention, Murrell adds.

Brett Furr, an attorney for the plaintiffs, says Coady acknowledged the statute regarding incorporation isn’t entirely clear about how the procedure should work.

“[Coady] is going to defer ruling on all these things to the trial,” Furr says. “He understands what our argument is, and he understands what their argument is.”

The trial is scheduled to start Monday at Baton Rouge’s 19th Judicial District Court and last for a week.