CounterspaceBR gets response from LDH, but awaits help with permits

CounterspaceBR has been facing the same problems many new Baton Rouge businesses experience when navigating the permitting process.

After Daily Report’s story Wednesday about Counterspace’s woes, owner Sarah Joy Hays says she got a call from the head sanitarian at the Louisiana Department of Health, who is expected to provide her some answers today.

However, the contractor who built Counterspace’s new space also contacted Hays to tell her that she didn’t need to pull the building permit that she was told she needed, she says, and instead needs to pull a permit for a renovation of a white box space.

“I don’t know if we have to start from scratch,” she says.

Now, Hays and her team are stuck waiting until LDH approves their building plans, she says, as she can’t get her Entergy meter, and therefore electricity, without it, and she’s hesitant to begin the permitting process again.

“I’m nervous to restart the permitting process with another permit,” she says, “because it could start everything over again.”