Permitting runaround delays opening of second CounterspaceBR

It’s an issue echoed by a number of businesses that have tried to open in Baton Rouge over the years—the permitting process in the city for new businesses is difficult, confusing and frustrating.

Now, CounterspaceBR, which was supposed to open over two weeks ago, is having issues obtaining permits for its new space in Coterie Exchange.

When owner Sarah Joy Hays acquired the space, it didn’t have an Entergy meter, something that should have been completed during the permitting process when the building itself was approved, she says. Now, she has been told she has to pull another building permit, which sets off a series of needed approvals when building, even though Hays and her team aren’t building anything, just moving into a completed space.

On top of those building permits, Hays sent her plan applications for review to the Louisiana Department of Health early last month, which need to be approved in order to continue getting the Entergy meter installed. On April 20, she says, the LDH emailed her asking for the same information she had already sent.

She still hasn’t received approval from the LDH, she says, which is just for the basic layout of the new location. There are 11 more steps that follow.

Hays has reached out to state representatives for the area in which her home is located and the area in which the new location will be, she says, along with the state Small Business Association office and multiple lawyers at the LDH, but hasn’t heard back.

“Nowhere does it lay out what is required for new businesses that I can find,” she says. “Maybe it exists, but it’s not something you can find with light research.”

Now, costs are accumulating for Hays and her team, since they haven’t been able to open. Not only was the process convoluted, she says, but it’s not being resolved in a timely manner.

“I hate that there isn’t some way to incentivize staff at permitting offices to see small businesses open,” she says. “I would like to see that happen. They don’t benefit from opening a small business in a timely manner.”

In order to try and make up for lost revenue, Hays and her team launched a campaign encouraging customers to purchase gift cards, digital products and T-shirts.