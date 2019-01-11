Counterspace BR expanding to Perkins Road location

Artisan bakery Counterspace BR is opening a second location inside the former Lily’s Restaurant space on Perkins Road in the next few weeks.

Counterspace BR owner Sarah Joy Hays says the company will sell coffee from New Orleans-based Mojo Coffee Roasters and plans to host cooking classes and events in the 1,600-square-foot space. The bakery will also partner with its White Star Market neighbor MJ’s Cafe to offer grab-and-go lunches and a dining room for in-store food and coffee.

“I’m excited to get it opened and make it a spot for food creatives to get to together,” says Hays, who has been working on the concept with friends and family “for a while.”

The Perkins Road location will serve as the production center for all Counterspace BR’s special orders, wholesale baking and the treats it sells at White Star Market.

Hays says she plans to launch in phases, with the first being to get the bakery up and running, and then to open the dining and retail space, though the exact opening date isn’t finalized.

“I have spent the last decade working remotely and doing telework so I am also excited to open up and have a place where people can sit and drink coffee and use the internet,” Hays says.

Andrew Littlefield, with Elifin Realty, worked with Counterspace BR to secure the lease. Littlefield says one of the challenges in Baton Rouge retail right now is finding spaces with grease interceptors and hood vents that also have smaller square footage. Hays says she hopes to tap into the Yogalates and fitness crowd in the area.

Counterspace BR will be the only location in Baton Rouge to sell Mojo Coffee Roasters products, though the New Orleans Garden District business sells its coffee in several cafes further down the Mississippi River, says co-owner Matt Cronin.

Cronin, a Baton Rouge native, says he’s happy to be expanding Mojo’s coffee wholesale into the Capital Region.