Council on Aging awarded $3.2M affordable housing grant

The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging on Thursday announced that it has been awarded a $3.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Multifamily Housing Programs.

The grant, available through HUD’s Section 202 Supportive Housing for the Elderly program, is awarded to nonprofit organizations to support the development or rehabilitation of affordable multifamily housing for seniors. The COA is one of 11 national recipients of the grant, according to a statement from the agency.

The funds will facilitate the construction of a new multifamily housing development called the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging Lotus Village at the Lakes.

That development will be constructed at 15300 Plank Road in Baker on about 6.3 acres and will feature 49 single-story and two-story lofts as well as 10 units for intergenerational living.

Lotus Village at the Lakes will be developed by the COA, Coleman Partners Architects and the Gulf Coast Housing Partnership. A project timeline has yet to be announced.

News of the grant comes as the COA navigates a period of financial uncertainty following the Metro Council’s September decision not to roll forward its millage rate. Earlier this month, Angell Kennedy, the agency’s chief marketing and information officer, told Daily Report that the COA would “comprehensively reassess its financial standing” once all of its federal contracts and funding sources had been finalized.